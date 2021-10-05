CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.