CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

