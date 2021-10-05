CIBC Upgrades Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Buy

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.15.

TSE:SLF traded up C$1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,574. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.78. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$67.85.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

