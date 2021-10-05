CIBC Trims Magna International (TSE:MG) Target Price to C$128.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a “market perfom” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG stock traded up C$1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$99.01. 213,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.09. Magna International has a one year low of C$64.97 and a one year high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 11.1000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.