Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 552.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $$12.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

