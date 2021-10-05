Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 552.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $$12.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

