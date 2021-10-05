Christopher Dinsmore Sells 9,189 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51.

KRON stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 164,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 237,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

