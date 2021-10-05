China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRHKY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

