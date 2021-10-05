Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,498. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

