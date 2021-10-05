ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $82,983.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.00 or 0.99998354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00528714 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.