Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $187.78 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,791 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 19.9% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned about 0.33% of CrowdStrike worth $187,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.29. 31,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.80 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.