Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CRNT opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

