CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Short Interest Down 43.2% in September

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CCA Industries stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. CCA Industries has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.