Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

CBOE stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

