Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.80.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,656. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

