Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. 1,176,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.