Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.02. 28,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

