Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Ares Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

