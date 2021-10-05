Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,551,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $954,534. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $226.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.