Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.19 on Tuesday, reaching $486.14. 20,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,443. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

