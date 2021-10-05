Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 403.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,061. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

