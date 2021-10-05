Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 50,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.