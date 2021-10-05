Casper Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $249.17 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,388,083,176 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,736,885 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.