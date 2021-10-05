Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.51% of Casella Waste Systems worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.