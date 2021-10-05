Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $70.07 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Cardano has a total market cap of $70.07 billion and $2.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00486275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015600 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00044635 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00031056 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.