Cappasity Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $126,822.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

