Capital Planning Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 187,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.