Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $6.63 on Tuesday, reaching $356.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.64 and its 200 day moving average is $351.11. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

