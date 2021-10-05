Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 145,267 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.