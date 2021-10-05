Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.55. 29,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.