Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.87. 39,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average of $303.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

