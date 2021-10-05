Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

NYSE BA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.62. 156,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

