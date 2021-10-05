Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,770 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 81.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 126.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of WRB opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

