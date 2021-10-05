Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.39.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

