Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,264,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $191.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

