Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

MLN stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

