Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $3,448,849. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.