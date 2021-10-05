Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.