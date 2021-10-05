Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $8.79 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $691.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

