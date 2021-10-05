Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CPZ traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 20.15. 125,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.19. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.00 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

