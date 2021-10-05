Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.15. 1,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,369. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.25 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $245.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.