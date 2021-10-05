Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

BOND traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

