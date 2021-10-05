Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.83. 93,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

