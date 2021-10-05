Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 2,814 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.39. 31,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.