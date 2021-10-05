Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,462 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $72,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

