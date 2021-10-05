Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

