Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $59.54 million and $31,033.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.00539825 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

