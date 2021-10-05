Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 562,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.73. 12,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.00. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

