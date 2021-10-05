Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 562,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.73. 12,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.00. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
