BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

