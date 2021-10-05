BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $4.79 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.71. 21,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.