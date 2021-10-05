BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

